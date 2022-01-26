Police investigate deadly shooting on Mercury Boulevard in Newport News

Police do not have suspect information right now and the investigation remains ongoing.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Author's note: The video above is from a story about addressing gun violence in Newport News. It aired on Jan. 11, 2022.

The Newport News Police Department said a man was shot and killed on Mercury Boulevard on Wednesday morning.

According to the police department, the incident happened near the 5000 block of Mercury Boulevard, which is close to its intersection with Jefferson Avenue.

At 7:50 a.m., officers responded to a reported "code blue." At the scene, they found a man who had multiple gunshot wounds.

Medics pronounced him deceased at 7:57 a.m.

Police do not have suspect information right now and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 911 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP (1–888–562–5887). You can also submit a tip online at p3tips.com.