One man dead following shooting in Hunter's Square area of Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department said they are investigating a deadly shooting in the Hunter's Square area of Norfolk Monday night.

The call came in at 9:20 p.m. for a shooting in the 700 block of B Avenue, dispatchers confirmed. The man shot died at the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time and police are still investigating.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Callers whose tip leads to an arrest could be awarded up to $1,000. Callers can also remain anonymous.