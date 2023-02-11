Virginia Beach Police investigating deadly shooting on Mineola Drive

According to police, one person is dead and another is in custody.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police are investing a deadly shooting that took place Saturday morning at an apartment complex off Indian River Road.

Police say one person is dead and another is in custody after a shooting on Mineola Drive at Indian River Garden Apartments.

“Very surprised; very shocked. This is normally a quiet neighborhood,” neighbor Bree Smith said.

Saturday morning, forensics teams combed for evidence while detectives interviewed neighbors.

Detectives taped off an area surrounding a first-floor unit.

Smith said she believes a couple lives in this apartment unit and she’s familiar with them.

“The people who actually live there, they’re always nice when me and my kids walk by,” Smith said. “They’re always friendly, never a problem. This is a big shocker.”

Smith said there isn’t a lot of crime in this neighborhood. She said that’s one reason why she moved to the area with her two young children back in July.

“I’ve always heard good things about this neighborhood. That’s one of the reasons I moved here. I’m not used to waking up to anything like this especially that close to where me and my children reside,” Smith said.

Police have not released any details about what exactly happened and led up to the shooting. Officers say there is no outstanding threat to the public.