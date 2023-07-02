Hampton police investigate homicide on Aluminum Drive

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a homicide Tuesday night.
According to the division, a shooting happened in the 2100 block of Aluminum Avenue just before 8 p.m. That's in the Newsome Park section of the city.
At the scene, officers found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital, where she later died.
Police are still investigating the motive and haven't released any suspect information yet.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com.