Hampton police investigate homicide on Aluminum Drive

At the scene, officers found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Example video title will go here for this video

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a homicide Tuesday night.

According to the division, a shooting happened in the 2100 block of Aluminum Avenue just before 8 p.m. That's in the Newsome Park section of the city.

At the scene, officers found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Police are still investigating the motive and haven't released any suspect information yet.