Hampton police chief discusses recent string of violence

HAMPTON, Va. — After several weekend shootings, Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot discussed "recent issues" law enforcement is dealing with in the city Tuesday afternoon.

Over the weekend, there were four shootings in less than 18 hours. The string of violence left three people hurt and one dead.

But the violence didn't stop there. According to Talbot, a shooting on Monday night ended with a man, a pregnant woman and her unborn child dead.

Talbot said the city ended 2022 with a 30% reduction in homicides and a more than 20% reduction in non-fatal shootings. While crime was overall lower in 2022, the last quarter of the year saw a spike in crime.

He said there have been 15 shootings this January. Chief Talbot said the crimes weren't random and each of the victims was targeted.

The chief said the division has discussed steps to take to restore safety in the city. He said the division will take an "all hands approach" from the chief to the "youngest rookie on the force."

He continued to say Virginia State Police and federal agencies will step in to help.

Tuesday marked the one-year anniversary since the disappearance of 4-year-old Codi Bigsby.

Chief Talbot said while the division continues to get tips on Codi's disappearance, the amount has "slowed down over the months."

"It's one of a whole buffet of tragedies that we've dealt with over the last year," he said. "We believe that, ultimately, justice will be done in that case."