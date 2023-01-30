Man dead, woman injured in Hampton shooting

The shooting reportedly happened on Salisbury Way on Monday evening.

HAMPTON, Va. — A man is dead and a woman seriously injured following a shooting in Hampton Monday night, police said.

The Hampton Police Division said officers were called to Salisbury Way around 9:43 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the pair outside, both suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the man's name is being withheld, pending notification of next of kin.

There's no word at this time on what led to the shooting or if there are any suspects.