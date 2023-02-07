Man hurt in shooting on Vincent Ave. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Norfolk Tuesday afternoon.
The Norfolk Police Department said the shooting happened in the 2800 block of Vincent Avenue at around 2:30 p.m.
A man was hurt and taken to the hospital, but he is expected to be okay, police said.
Police haven't released any suspect information yet. No other information was immediately available.
The shooting is under investigation. If you have any information that may help detectives, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip on P3Tips.com. You can remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.