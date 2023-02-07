Man hurt in shooting on Vincent Ave. in Norfolk

The man was taken to the hospital, but he is expected to be okay, police said.

NORFOLK, Va. — A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Norfolk Tuesday afternoon.

The Norfolk Police Department said the shooting happened in the 2800 block of Vincent Avenue at around 2:30 p.m.

A man was hurt and taken to the hospital, but he is expected to be okay, police said.

Police haven't released any suspect information yet. No other information was immediately available.