Man shot, walks into hospital in Norfolk, police say

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on Jan. 5, 2023.
The Norfolk Police Department is investigating after a man walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound Tuesday morning.
According to police, he walked into Sentara Norfolk General Hospital around 3:50 a.m. to be treated.
Police say he's expected to be okay, and that he indicated that the shooting happened in the Five Points area of Norfolk.
At this time, further details are limited.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you know anything that can help, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous online tip by clicking here.