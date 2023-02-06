Violent weekend: At least 5 people were shot across Portsmouth in one day

Three separate shootings were reported on February 5.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — On Sunday, five people were shot across the city of Portsmouth, with at least two of those people dying, according to police.

The violence began just before 3:30 a.m. in the city’s Prentis Park neighborhood on Nashville Avenue, a dead-end road.

That's not far from Deep Creek Boulevard.

According to police, when officers got to the scene, they found two men who had been shot and killed, and a woman who was seriously hurt.

She was taken to the hospital, and her condition isn't known at this time.

The PPD is investigating a gunshot wound incident that occurred near the 1800 block of Nashville Ave, around 3:22 am. Two adult males were located with fatal injuries. An adult female was located with life-threatening injuries. More to follow as information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/ZkHzn9S3br — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) February 5, 2023

Around 9:30 p.m., another shooting was reported near the 100 block of Howard Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He's expected to be okay.

The PPD is investigating a gunshot wound incident that occurred near the 100 block of Howard St. An adult male sustained a non-life-threatening injury. More to follow as information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/D7Dt2FeJeX — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) February 6, 2023

Then, right after 11 p.m., an additonal shooting was reported near the 20 block of Loxley Road.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot.

She was considered to be seriously hurt, and her condition isn't known at this time.

The PPD is investigating a gunshot wound incident near the 20 block of Loxley Rd. An adult female sustained a serious injury and was transported to a hospital for treatment. More to follow as information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/GgfcxovHLf — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) February 6, 2023

These are ongoing investigations, and names haven't been released yet.