Violent weekend: At least 5 people were shot across Portsmouth in one day

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — On Sunday, five people were shot across the city of Portsmouth, with at least two of those people dying, according to police.
The violence began just before 3:30 a.m. in the city’s Prentis Park neighborhood on Nashville Avenue, a dead-end road.
That's not far from Deep Creek Boulevard.
According to police, when officers got to the scene, they found two men who had been shot and killed, and a woman who was seriously hurt.
She was taken to the hospital, and her condition isn't known at this time.
Around 9:30 p.m., another shooting was reported near the 100 block of Howard Street.
When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He's expected to be okay.
Then, right after 11 p.m., an additonal shooting was reported near the 20 block of Loxley Road.
When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot.
She was considered to be seriously hurt, and her condition isn't known at this time.
These are ongoing investigations, and names haven't been released yet.
If you have any information about any of these shootings, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online by clicking here.