1 dead, 1 hurt in Chesapeake shooting

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — One person is dead and another person is hurt after a shooting Sunday night.

According to Chesapeake Police, the shooting happened around 6:51 p.m. in the area of Broad Street and Acorn Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead in the street.

A police spokesperson said officers also discovered another man, who was shot and ran from the scene. He was taken to a local hospital. Police did not share any details about his condition as of Sunday night.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an online tip at p3tips.com.

This is a developing story.