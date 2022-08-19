'I heard something loud' | Witness details scene of double shooting near Wards Corner in Norfolk

In a matter of hours on Thursday, seven people were shot in two separate shootings in Norfolk. Four people died in total.

Norfolk police said they don't believe the shootings are related.

Police officers said they responded to the first shooting in the Wards Corner area, just before 3 p.m.

They said 19-year-old Johnathan Clark died at the scene. They also found a 17-year-old shot nearby. Investigators believe the two are involved in the same shooting.

Brenden Vaughan works at a store near where the shooting happened.

“I heard something loud. Me and the customer didn’t know what that was at the time,” Vaughan said.

That’s when Vaughan looked outside and said he saw a few cars involved in an accident. He also saw a still body in one of the cars.

“There were two other cars that were in front of him, they were hit, not by bullets or anything,” Vaughan said. “They came into my store and I gave them some waters. Detectives came in and questioned them. There were detectives all over the place.”

About an hour and a half later, investigators said someone shot five people inside a home on Fenner Street. They said three men died at the scene.

Neighbors did not want to talk on camera about the shooting on Fenner Street.

“It is scary, and it does hit close to home,” said Norfolk resident Janice Marshall-Pittman.

Marshall-Pittman said she passed Wards Corner on Thursday. She had to take a detour after she said police officers roped off part of East Little Creek Road.

“I don’t know, is it too many guns? It is definitely going to young people that shouldn’t have them,” Marshall-Pittman said. “They are too ready to carry a gun, to pull them out to resolve issues. That is not what they are for.”