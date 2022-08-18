Norfolk police investigating homicide near Fenner Gardens Apartments

The city's Commonwealth's Attorney, Ramin Fatehi, confirmed that this is a homicide investigation. Police haven't said how many people were hurt, or how badly.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police were called to a crime scene near Fenner Gardens Apartments Thursday afternoon.

That apartment complex is right next to the Walmart supercenter on Tidewater Drive.

Just a few hours earlier, another shooting took place in Norfolk. It happened near Wards Corner, 10 minutes away from this scene; two people were shot, and one died from his injuries.

It's not clear how many people were hurt in this case.

Police also haven't said anything about possible suspects.

13News Now has reached out for more information.