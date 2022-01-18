Distributing Drugs: Elizabeth City man sentenced to 12 years in prison for selling cocaine, heroin, fentanyl

Officers were able to perform monitored drug purchases from Toxey, who was on state probation for previous crimes involving the distribution or possession of drugs.

A man from Elizabeth City, North Carolina, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for trafficking drugs in the community.

According to a release from the United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina, Maurice Dwight Toxey, 37, pleaded guilty in June 2021 to distributing cocaine, crack cocaine and fentanyl.

Court documents showed that Toxey sold those drugs, and heroin, to people in the Elizabeth City area and the Outer Banks.

