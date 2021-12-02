Multiple people shot in Elizabeth City

Police said a number of people were shot in the area of Perry and Jordan streets.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Author's Note : The video above is on file from July 26, 2021.

Elizabeth City police said they were on the scene of a shooting on near Jordan Street and Perry Street Thursday evening.

Deputy Chief James Avens Jr. with the Elizabeth City Police Department said multiple people were shot, but he wasn't able to provide any information about who the people were or the extent of their injuries.

The shooting happened in the same area where deputies from the Paquotank County Sheriff's Office shot and killed Andrew Brown Jr. in April when they were executing an arrest warrant.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, contact the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.