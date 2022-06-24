Family of Newport News man speaks out, after police department explains arrest video

A video on social media shows Newport News Police officers struggling with 31-year-old Lawrence Fenner and using a stun gun on him.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — After videos of a Newport News traffic stop appeared to show officers dragging a man out of his car, then kneeing and stunning him, the police department issued an explanation; but the man's family is still frustrated.

The situation started in the area of 30th Street and Roanoke Avenue on Tuesday, the Newport News Police Department said.

Police Chief Steve Drew said the officers pulled 31-year-old Lawrence Fenner over because he was allegedly speeding, and his license plates did not match the car he was driving.

Officers noticed Fenner lean over in the car they got to his window, and after a few minutes of conversation, he said he wouldn't get out it for them to search the front seats. That's when Drew said they pulled him out, and he started to assault the officers. One used a stun gun to get him to let go of an officer who had been pulled to the ground.

In a press conference, Drew said body camera video shows officers were following department policy.

That's not comforting to Fenner's family.

Fenner's sister, Lorena Fenner, said she became upset and frustrated when she saw the video.

"Hurt... I was hurt to see somebody I love on camera like that," she said. "It's like on TV and it's unreal."

She said her brother told her he felt scared when the police officers initially pulled him over, because of past altercations he has had with police.

Lorena Fenner and her mother, Barbara Tucker, told 13News Now they want more answers from Chief Drew.

"I want him to be transparent enough to the families, to us, to show the police body camera footage -- to show that he in fact advised the officers he was in fear, so the fact that they're saying they're not going to reprimand them.... those kicks, those blows, that Taser... that was excessive force," his sister said. "And they said they were in policy? Show me the policy."

Tucker said she worries about what this incident will do to her son, moving forward.

"I just hope that my son recovers from this for his mental state as well as his health. It's going to be a hard thing for him to get over," Tucker said. "I just hope that the public and everyone else realize that this shouldn't happen to no one."

13News Now asked to speak with Fenner in jail, but he declined our request for an interview.