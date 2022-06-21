Newport News Police Chief hopes someone recognizes clothing, posture of double-homicide suspect

Newly released surveillance video shows the moment the suspect walks into the convenience store at 11:36 p.m. with a bag in one hand and a gun in the other.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from June 17, 2022.

Newport News police detectives need your help identifying the person they believe is responsible for a double homicide and robbery at a 7-Eleven convenience store.

Last Wednesday, just before midnight, police say someone shot and killed two 7-Eleven store employees during a robbery at the store. It happened off Kiln Creek Parkway.

During his “Chat with the Chief” session on Facebook, Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said he’s hoping someone will recognize something about this person.

“My hope is that it generates some conversation when people take a hard look at that," Drew said. “Someone might recognize something: clothing, movements, body shape, size – just to give us some idea.”

The night of the shooting, police got a call about a "suspicious situation" after a customer noticed little activity inside.

When officers responded, they found two 7-Eleven employees dead inside the store. They were later identified as 52-year-old Preyas Patel and 35-year-old Logan Thomas.

“Anyone who takes two people’s lives is a dangerous individual," Drew said.

He said detectives are piecing together what happened that night.

“I still think the leading theory is, it was a robbery; But those things can change as well," he said.

“We don’t get a lot of calls there in that neighborhood or community. Not a lot of issues at that 7-Eleven. So what I would ask citizens to do is be vigilant. If you see something that looks out of the norm, to call it in and let us know about it.”

If you have any questions for Chief Drew, he’s hosting another “Chat with the Chief” session Tuesday night at 6 p.m. on the Newport News Police Department’s official Facebook page.

If you recognize the suspect, you’re asked to call the police. You can contact Det. Rogers at 757-928-4219.