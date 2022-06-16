Two men shot to death in Newport News convenience store

Officers rushed to the 1400 block of Kiln Creek Parkway where they found the two victims inside the store. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Two men were shot to death inside a 7-Eleven in Newport News late Wednesday night.

The city's police department got the first 911 call about a "suspicious situation" around 11:45 p.m., and officers rushed to the 1400 block of Kiln Creek Parkway where they found the two victims inside the store.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Early Thursday morning, the police department was still collecting evidence from the scene and interviewing people in the neighborhood.

If you know anything that could help detectives working to solve the case, call the area's Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous tip online. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

#BreakingNews out of Newport News— Two men are dead after a late night shooting in a 7-Eleven at the Fairway Plaza Shopping Center in Kiln Creek. Officers were called there just before midnight. @AnneSparaco is live at the scene on @13NewsNow Daybreak. pic.twitter.com/1W6G6qHuKt — Ashley Smith 13News Now (@13AshleySmith) June 16, 2022