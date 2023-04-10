Father of 3-year-old killed in Newport News 'accidental shooting' faces more charges

Nathan Copeland was charged with child abuse and neglect, firearm possession by a violent convicted felon and leaving a firearm loaded.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The father of the 3-year-old who was killed in an "accidental shooting" in Newport News last Thursday is facing more charges, police said on Monday morning.

Nathan Copeland was charged with child abuse and neglect (reckless disregard for life), firearm possession by a violent convicted felon, and leaving a firearm loaded (endangering child).

He was initially charged with distributing and possessing marijuana, but the Newport News Police Department said Friday that more charges were pending.

13News Now obtained court documents that detail what detectives with the Newport News Police Department said they uncovered during the investigation.

Police responded to a home in the 1200 block of 26th Street shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday after dispatchers got a call about a shooting there.

According to the documents, the child was found in the home's bedroom with an apparent gunshot wound. A firearm was found on the ground about three feet away.

Police spoke with Copeland, the homeowner, who said the gun was his and that he took from his vehicle to his bedroom the night before. He told police that he kept it in a cardboard box in his bedroom.

Police checked Copeland's criminal history and found a previous felony conviction for aggravated assault in Florida. The documents said Copeland confirmed the conviction to police and that his rights hadn't been restored.

The documents also said that officers found around 40 marijuana plants, digital scales, packaging material, and wrapped bags of marijuana.

The Newport News Police Department said Monday that Copeland is still in custody.