3-year-old killed in 'accidental shooting' in Newport News

According to Newport News police, the child was suffering from a gunshot wound when officers arrived and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A 3-year-old boy is dead after an "accidental shooting" in Newport News Thursday, police say.

Officers got to the scene in the 1200 block of 26th Street right after 9 a.m. That's in the Chestnut section of the city.

According to Newport News police, the child was suffering from a gunshot wound when officers arrived and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are calling the shooting 'accidental.'