3-year-old killed in 'accidental shooting' in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A 3-year-old boy is dead after an "accidental shooting" in Newport News Thursday, police say.
Officers got to the scene in the 1200 block of 26th Street right after 9 a.m. That's in the Chestnut section of the city.
According to Newport News police, the child was suffering from a gunshot wound when officers arrived and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are calling the shooting 'accidental.'
The boy's father, Nathan Copeland, was charged with distribution/possession of marijuana. Other charges are pending.