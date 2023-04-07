x
3-year-old killed in 'accidental shooting' in Newport News

According to Newport News police, the child was suffering from a gunshot wound when officers arrived and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Credit: vmargineanu - stock.adobe.com

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A 3-year-old boy is dead after an "accidental shooting" in Newport News Thursday, police say.

Officers got to the scene in the 1200 block of 26th Street right after 9 a.m. That's in the Chestnut section of the city.

According to Newport News police, the child was suffering from a gunshot wound when officers arrived and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are calling the shooting 'accidental.'

The boy's father, Nathan Copeland, was charged with distribution/possession of marijuana. Other charges are pending.

