Police investigate shooting in Newport News that left woman dead

The Newport News Police Department said it happened in the 3000 block of Madison Avenue.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A woman was killed in a shooting in Newport News early Friday morning, according to police.

The Newport News Police Department said it happened in the 3000 block of Madison Avenue, which is close to the East End area of the city. Police got the call around 2:55 a.m.

When police officers got there, they located a woman with at least one gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at 3:01 a.m.

The police department didn't have any suspect information to share but said an investigation into the shooting is underway.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call 911 or the police department's non-emergency number at 757-247-2500.