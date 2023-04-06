Virginia Beach police investigate shots fired on Lake Edward Drive

Four people walked into nearby hospitals with gunshot wounds, but Virginia Beach police are looking to see if their injuries are connected to the shots fired.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating reports of gunshots near Newtown Road Wednesday night as four people went to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

The investigation began when officers responded to several ShotSpotter alerts in the 700 block of Lake Edward Drive around 11 p.m. They didn't find any victims, but several homes and vehicles were hit, according to a police spokesperson.

Capt. Patrick Harris with the police department said four people walked into nearby hospitals with gunshot wounds. They're all expected to be okay.

Investigators are looking to see if their injuries are connected to the shots fired on Lake Edward Drive. There is no suspect information right now.