NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The FBI is warning of more potential victims in a child pornography case involving a Newport News man.

Justin Travis Taylor, 25, was arrested on the September 9 for allegedly coercing a then-13-year-old girl in Washington state into sending him nude images by threatening to kill himself if she didn't comply.

The exchanges between the two started in 2018 over social media while the girl was in 8th grade. According to court documents, the girl told Taylor her age.

The girl's mother became aware of the messages and got authorities involved earlier this year, leading to a months-long investigation that resulted in Taylor's recent arrest.

Now, the FBI says there could be more possible victims. The FBI said Taylor worked as a soccer referee on the Peninsula for youth leagues and schools. He may have gone by the name 'Justin Travis' or the handle @soccerrefferee2 online.

If you have any information in the case, call the FBI's Norfolk field office at 757-455-0100 or submit a tip online.