FBI searching for gang member at large considered 'armed and dangerous'

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The FBI is asking for the public's help to track down a gang member who is wanted for a number of federal drug and firearm crimes.

Authorities issued a federal arrest warrant on July 8 for LaShawn Robertson.

The warrant charges 31-year-old Robertson with felon in possession of a firearm, distributing heroin or cocaine or cocaine base or methamphetamine, amphetamine and oxycodone as well as providing firearms to a convicted felon.

He was a known member of the United Blood Nation gang and has ties to multiple other gangs, including Nine Trey Gangsters and 59 BRIMS.

He is a black male, standing at 5'11" and 230 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Authorities consider him armed and dangerous.