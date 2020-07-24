FBI searching for gang member at large considered 'armed and dangerous'

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The FBI is asking for the public's help to track down a gang member who is wanted for a number of federal drug and firearm crimes.
Authorities issued a federal arrest warrant on July 8 for LaShawn Robertson.
The warrant charges 31-year-old Robertson with felon in possession of a firearm, distributing heroin or cocaine or cocaine base or methamphetamine, amphetamine and oxycodone as well as providing firearms to a convicted felon.
He was a known member of the United Blood Nation gang and has ties to multiple other gangs, including Nine Trey Gangsters and 59 BRIMS.
He is a black male, standing at 5'11" and 230 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Authorities consider him armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information concerning this person is asked to contact the FBI Norfolk Field Office at (757) 455-0100 or call 1-800-CALL-FBI.