Federal prosecutors in Virginia tackle violent crime

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Federal prosecutors in Virginia are launching a new violent-crime initiative to increase coordination with state and local law enforcement.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia said Tuesday that it will assign prosecutors in each of its four divisions to Project Safe Neighborhood initiatives.

They will work with state and local partners, as well as other federal agencies, to increase community outreach and develop enforcement strategies.

The Eastern District of Virginia has headquarters in Alexandria and divisions in Richmond, Newport News and Norfolk. The initiative aligns with violent-crime strategies announced nationally by the Justice Department in May.