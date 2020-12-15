Virginia to expand human trafficking task force

Attorney General Mark Herring secures a new $525,000 grant from the Justice Department.

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia is expanding its fight against the ongoing problem of human trafficking.

On Tuesday, Attorney General Mark Herring announced that he has secured a new $525,000 grant from the Justice Department.

The money will go to fund the Hampton Roads Human Trafficking Task Force for another three years. It will also extend the reach of the task force into Williamsburg, Smithfield and Matthews, Accomack and Northampton Counties.

"Human trafficking is one of the largest criminal enterprises, globally-speaking," said Herring. "And it happens not only just all over the world, but right here in our country. And Virginia is not immune, either. So, combatting human trafficking has been one of my top priorities."