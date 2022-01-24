Four stolen husky puppies returned, but two still missing in Hampton

A 50-year-old man faces several charges, including breaking and entering as well as six counts of animal larceny.

HAMPTON, Va. — Never in her more than three decades in the world of dog grooming has Bandi Murdock been asked to handle what she is going through right now.

“Didn’t care about the stuff he broke or took or the mess he made. My first thought was, all I really cared about was the dogs," Murdock said.

This weekend, the Hampton Police Division arrested 50-year-old Rodney Jackson, after he was allegedly caught on surveillance video burglarizing the Critter Cleaners pet grooming spa on West Mercury Boulevard.

Jackson faces several charges, including six counts of animal larceny after allegedly stealing six Siberian Husky puppies. The puppies belong to Nala, a four-year-old Siberian Husky and the personal dog of Murdock.

“They had just opened their eyes. They’re solely dependent on their mother at that age, they don’t eat food," Murdock said. According to her, it's illegal in the state of Virginia to sell a newborn puppy less than eight weeks old.

Investigators helped find two of the missing puppies this weekend, and two others were returned over the weekend from others, with the fourth one returned Sunday night.

“There was a long period we didn’t have any leads, no one calling in. Me and my husband had given up on recovering three, then voila we had a 4th. So we still have faith," Murdock said.

A moment of relief for Murdock, but a moment that is short-lived. As of Monday night, two puppies are still missing, which Murdock says is dangerous for the health of the newborns.

“It is very hard to keep a two-week-old puppy alive, they get all their nutrients and antibiotics through their mother.”