Franklin man charged with murder following deadly shooting

Keonte Flythe, 25, is accused of shooting and killing 47-year-old Rolande Bynum at a convenience store in Franklin.

FRANKLIN, Va. — Franklin police arrested a man who they believe murdered a 47-year-old man over the weekend at a convenience store.

Before 8 p.m. on Sunday, officers were sent to the Hi-Lo in the 1400 block of South Street after getting a call about shots fired in that area.

They arrived to find 47-year-old Rolando Bynum who had been shot multiple times. He died at the scene.

Keonte Flythe, 25, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He's currently being held at Western Tidewater Regional Jail with no bond.