Franklin man charged with murder following deadly shooting

FRANKLIN, Va. — Franklin police arrested a man who they believe murdered a 47-year-old man over the weekend at a convenience store.
Before 8 p.m. on Sunday, officers were sent to the Hi-Lo in the 1400 block of South Street after getting a call about shots fired in that area.
They arrived to find 47-year-old Rolando Bynum who had been shot multiple times. He died at the scene.
Keonte Flythe, 25, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
He's currently being held at Western Tidewater Regional Jail with no bond.
Several agencies helped Franklin police with this case including the Isle of Wight Sheriff's Office, Southampton County Sheriff's Office, Virginia State Police and the Southampton County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.