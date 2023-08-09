Shooting under investigation in Franklin

The Franklin Police Department tells 13News Now the shooting was reported around 3 p.m. in the 300 block of Artis Street.

FRANKLIN, Va. — Police in Franklin confirm a person was shot on Wednesday afternoon.

Few details have been confirmed at this time. The Franklin Police Department tells 13News Now the shooting was reported around 3 p.m. in the 300 block of Artis Street.

Investigators have not released the age of the person who was shot or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The City of Franklin posted on Facebook that there was an "emergency situation" in the area of South Street and Artis Street, and people should avoid the area to allow emergency personnel to respond.

