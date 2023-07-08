Person shot several times in Franklin after suspect demands money, police say

The victim was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

FRANKLIN, Va. — A person was shot several times in Franklin after a suspect demanded money from them, police said Monday.

The investigation began shortly after midnight when the Franklin Police Department got calls about shots fired in the 2200 block of South Street, and at the same time, a gunshot victim who was outside Bon Secours Southampton Memorial Hospital.

Police believe the victim had arrived at a residence on South Street when they were approached by an unknown man. The man allegedly fired his gun when the victim tried to get away.

After driving themselves to Bon Secours Southampton Memorial Hospital, the victim was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.