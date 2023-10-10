Man pleads guilty to concealing a dead body after woman’s death

Gary Morton is accused of killing 40-year-old Marie Covington in August of 2022. She was found dead in Norfolk, days after her family reported her missing.

NORFOLK, Va. — The man accused of killing a Virginia Beach woman and dumping her body in a trash had his second-degree murder charge dropped on the first day of his trial Tuesday.

Gary Morton is accused of killing 40-year-old Marie Covington in August of 2022. Covington's family last saw her on August 17th of that year. Days later, Virginia State Police issued a Critically Missing Adult Alert -- also known as an "Ashanti Alert" -- for Covington. Police found her shot to death a short time later.

On the first day of his trial Tuesday, Morton pleaded guilty to the felony charge of concealing a dead body. His defense attorney said the prosecution also dropped the second-degree murder charge.

However, Morton remains on trial for first-degree murder, two charges of using a firearm in the commission of a felony, one charge of abduction, one charge of attempted malicious wounding, and a charge of shooting at an occupied vehicle.

On the stand Tuesday morning, Covington’s daughter testified about the day she last saw her mother alive. She said she saw her mother and Morton arguing in the car and she saw Morton hit Covington twice in the face. She said Covington tried to get out of the car but Morton sped off with her still inside.

A court already convicted Morton of assault, strangulation, and other charges, stemming from an attack in Downtown Norfolk back in September 2020. He's set to be sentenced on those charges in December.