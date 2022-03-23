Gloucester man convicted for role in drug distribution scheme

Eric Lee Smith also had an illegal machine gun and unregistered silencer that he used on November 25, 2020, to shoot someone.

A man from Gloucester was convicted on drug trafficking and firearm charges in the District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia on Monday.

Court records show that Eric Lee Smith, 40, was part of a methamphetamine trafficking scheme in Gloucester and the surrounding area from 2009 through 2020.

With the help of other conspirators, Smith brought large amounts of the drug from Arizona to Virginia. He stored it in multiple places and sold it.

Smith also had an illegal machine gun and unregistered silencer that he used on November 25, 2020, to shoot someone.

He's been convicted of the following charges:

Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine

Using and maintaining drug premises

Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime

Illegal possession of a machine gun

Possession of an unregistered firearm