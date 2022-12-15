Grand jury indicts former Norfolk high school teacher on 24 additional sex crime-related charges

A Chesapeake Police Department spokesman said the new charges stem from the ongoing investigation.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A former Norfolk Public Schools teacher is facing more charges involving crimes against children.

William Deacon IV now faces a total of 32 sex crime-related charges.

On Thursday, he walked into a Chesapeake courtroom dressed in a red jumpsuit and waived his right to a preliminary hearing on the eight original felony charges investigators arrested him on.

Chesapeake police officers said they arrested Deacon at his Chesapeake home in September for five counts of proposing a sex act with a person under the age of 15 and three counts of attempted indecent liberties with a child under the age of 15.

Investigators said these charges are from January to March of this year.

In September, a Norfolk Public Schools spokeswoman said Deacon worked as a business information and technology teacher at Maury High School. On Thursday she told 13News Now he is no longer employed with the school division.

Just last week, a grand jury indicted Deacon on 24 more charges. They added 20 counts of possessing child pornography, three counts for reproducing, transmitting, or selling child pornography, and one count for sexual abuse of an animal. Court documents said these new charges happened on or around September 12.

A Chesapeake Police Department spokesman said the new charges stem from the ongoing investigation. The department’s Internet Crimes Against Children unit partnered with the NCIS and the FBI to make the arrest.

Attorneys will meet again on January 3 to set trial dates for Deacon’s first few charges.

On Friday morning, Deacon is scheduled for a bond hearing in Chesapeake Circuit court on the new charges. His attorney didn’t want to comment on the case.