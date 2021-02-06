Case of Virginia Tech player charged with murder heading to grand jury

Isimemen Etute is accused of beating to death a man who he thought was a woman following a match on the dating app Tinder.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video originally aired June 2, 2021.

A second-degree murder charge against a Virginia Tech football player has been certified to go to a grand jury, court records show.

18-year-old Isimemen Etute is accused of beating to death a man who he thought was a woman following a match on the dating app Tinder. Etute is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 40-year-old Jerry Smith in Blacksburg.

Etute is currently free on a $75,000 secured bond and is under house arrest and electronic monitoring.