Virginia Tech football player, graduate of Cox High School, arrested for second-degree murder

BLACKSBURG, Va. — A Virginia Tech football player from Virginia Beach is charged with murder.

Blacksburg Police arrested 18-year-old Isimemen Etute after they found a man dead Tuesday night.

Investigators say the victim, 40-year-old Jerry Smith, knew Etute, but they didn't say how. Etute was identified as a person of interest, and later charged with second-degree murder. He is currently being held without bond at the Montgomery County Jail.

Virginia Tech says Etute is on interim suspension and is also suspended from the football team, where he played as a linebacker.