Hampton Roads woman, father involved in US Capitol riot plead guilty

NORFOLK, Va. — A Hampton Roads woman and her father pleaded guilty to their involvement in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, according to court documents obtained by 13News Now.

Meghan Rutledge and Willard Thomas Bostic Jr. agreed to plead guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building. Bostic's daughter and Rutledge's sister, Karegan Bostic, have a plea agreement pending.

The charges include a maximum sentence of six months in prison, probation of five years or less and a fine of $5,000 or less.

In exchange, Rutledge and Willard Thomas Bostic Jr. will allow law enforcement to review their social media accounts for "statements and postings" on and around Jan. 6. Before sentencing, investigators will interview the two about what happened on and around Jan. 6.

Rutledge and Willard Thomas Bostic Jr.'s other charges will be dropped. Those included:

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly conduct in a capitol building

A court document said Rutledge, Willard Thomas Bostic Jr. and Karegan Bostic traveled to Washington D.C. to attend former President Donald Trump's Jan. 6 rally. From there, the three walked to the U.S. Capitol.

Around 2:30 p.m., the three were part of a mob gathered on the Capitol's West Front, where they took a picture of the mob assembled on the stairs.

Shortly before 3:15 p.m., the three entered the Capitol building through the Senate wing doors. Inside, they took selfies and pictures of other rioters. Just a few minutes later, they left the building, got back to their car and drove back to their home.

On the same day, Rutledge wrote on Facebook, "[a]after miles and miles of walking and climbing some more we made it inside the capitol building. What an experience for the books."