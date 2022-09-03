House unanimously passes resolution condemning HBCU bomb threats

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House of Representatives has passed a resolution that condemns bomb threats made against historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).
More than 30 HBCUs -- including Hampton University, Norfolk State University, and Elizabeth City State University -- have received bomb threats over the past few months.
On Monday Rep. Bobby Scott (D, VA-03) led floor debate on a bipartisan resolution condemning the threats. The resolution passed unanimously, 418 - 0.
"The bomb threats made against HBCUs in Virginia and across the country in recent weeks during Black History Month are deeply concerning and should be investigated thoroughly," said Rep. Elaine Luria (D, VA-02) after the resolution passed. "I will continue to work with my colleagues to ensure the safety of our HBCUs."
The FBI is still investigating these threats.