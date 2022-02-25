More HBCU bomb threats: NSU, ECSU the latest targets

Norfolk State University and Elizabeth City State University are the latest HBCU campuses to face bomb threats.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from Feb. 23, when Hampton University faced a bomb threat.

Two more local Historically Black College and University campuses are facing bomb threats, the latest in a series of threats being made against HBCUs across the nation.

People at Norfolk State University are being asked to shelter in place, while Elizabeth City State University is telling students and staff to leave its campus immediately.

Stanley Donaldson, a spokesman for NSU, confirmed that there was such a threat. "The Norfolk State University Police Department and its law enforcement partners are investigating the threat on campus," he said.

An email sent to the NSU community asked people to shelter in place and keep an eye out for updates about the investigation.

Here's what it said: "The University has received a bomb threat and asks everyone on campus to shelter in place and stand by for further instructions. Several law enforcement agencies have been notified and are investigating the threat on campus."

It's the second bomb threat against NSU so far in 2022.

🚨 BOMB THREATS AGAINST HBCUs 🚨— @Norfolkstate and @ECSU both received bomb threats this morning.



Both campuses are taking precautions while multiple agencies investigate the threats.



These incidents follow similar threat against @_HamptonU on Wednesday. #13newsnow pic.twitter.com/4ySHgYGDKQ — Eugene Daniel 13News Now (@eugenedanielTV) February 25, 2022

Meanwhile at ECSU, students and employees with transportation are being told to go home. Students without cars are being asked to go to the Roebuck Stadium Parking Lot at 1509 Herrington Road for transportation off campus from the STEM Complex.

"Stay away from the campus area. ECSU is working with law enforcement to respond," the school tweeted.

This comes just two days after another local HBCU, Hampton University, also faced a bomb threat. No one was hurt in that situation.

The FBI has said it's investigating nearly 60 threats against minority institutions nationwide since January.