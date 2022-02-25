Students, employees told to leave campus after Elizabeth City State University receives bomb threat

A spokeswoman for ECSU said that staff members were working to evacuate the school after it received the threat.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Staff members were working to evacuate the campus of Elizabeth City State University after the school received a bomb threat Friday morning.

Stephanie Marquis, a spokeswoman for the university, said that ECSU was following emergency plans that it had in place. Those procedures included:

Asking all students and employees with cars to go home

Having students with cars to report to the South Park Sports Complex so that ECSU could account for all students

Having students without cars go to the Roebuck Stadium Parking Lot for evacuation

Marquis said the university also asked students to contact their parents to let them know they have left campus.

Elizabeth City Police Department said it was helping ECSU with the situation. Police asked people to avoid the area and made them aware that there likely would be traffic delays in the area of Weeksville Road and Herrington Road.

ECSU became one of many historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) to receive threats recently. The list includes Norfolk State University which had a bomb threat Friday, also.

On Wednesday, Feb. 23, Hampton University received a threat which led to a lockdown of the campus and an order to shelter in place.

Earlier in the month, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said it was "continuing to aggressively investigate the ongoing nationwide bomb threats targeting Historically Black Colleges and Universities, houses of worship, and other faith-based and academic institutions."

The FBI said from Jan. 14 to Feb. 16, there were 57 institutions across the United States that were targeted. It said the bomb threats came via phone calls, email, instant messages, and anonymous online posts. Agents from a number of offices were conducting hundreds of interviews and gathering a variety of electronic evidence.