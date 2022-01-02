Hampton University on lockdown following bomb threat

A spokesman for the Hampton Police Division confirmed that officers were at the university, helping investigate the situation.

HAMPTON, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video is about other bomb threats made at multiple HBCUs earlier this month.

Hampton University went on lockdown Wednesday morning after someone made a bomb threat against the campus.

There weren't many details by 10 a.m., but a spokesman for the Hampton Police Division confirmed that officers were at the university, helping investigate the situation.