Hampton University on lockdown following bomb threat

Hampton University went on lockdown Wednesday morning after someone made a bomb threat against the campus.
There weren't many details by 10 a.m., but a spokesman for the Hampton Police Division confirmed that officers were at the university, helping investigate the situation.
It was unclear who sent in the threat, or at what time.
This comes as Historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) across the country -- including Norfolk State University -- have undergone a spree of bomb threats. Investigators didn't find any suspicious devices when they swept the schools for those threats.