Police: Hit-and-run crash on I-664 in Newport News leaves man hospitalized

Virginia State Police said a person driving a white 2001 Pontiac Grand Prix with the partial license plate "CCM" hit another vehicle and drove off.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run crash near 35th Street in Newport News, that left someone hurt Thursday morning. Traffic was backed up towards the Monitor Merrimac Bridge-Tunnel.

Virginia State Police said they received a call on Feb. 3, just before 6 a.m. about two vehicles that crashed involving a motorcycle, on I-664 in the southbound lanes.

When troopers arrived, they were told by witnesses that a person driving a white Pontiac Grand Prix hit a 2001 Victory Cruiser motorcycle and left the scene.

Police said a 38-year-old man who was on the motorcycle got injured in the crash and was taken to Riverside Regional Hospital to be treated.

This crash was causing major traffic delays near Roanoke Avenue as drivers were getting up to the MMMBT during their morning commute.

CRASH - Expect delays on I-664 SB near Roanoke Ave (as you're approaching the MMMBT) -- No lanes are closed, but there are delays. This slowdown will add 5-7 minutes to your commute. pic.twitter.com/Y4BUNrZATF — Bethany Reese 13News Now (@13BethanyReese) February 3, 2022

According to troopers, witnesses also were able to see part of the tags on the suspect's car (partial license plate #: CCM). The Pontiac also lost its front bumper upon impact.

Detectives are asking those who may have witnessed the crash or were in that area of I-664 during that time and has information, to contact the Virginia State Police at 757-424-6800.