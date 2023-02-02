Jury deliberating verdict in retrial of man accused of killing ODU student in 2011

This is the second time Javon Doyle has gone to trial for Chris Cummings' death. A judge declared a mistrial in August 2022 after jurors couldn't reach a verdict.

NORFOLK, Va. — A murder retrial is wrapping up in Norfolk.

Javon Doyle faces 13 charges, including murder and aggravated malicious wounding, in the death of Old Dominion University student Chris Cummings in 2011.

Investigators said someone shot and killed Cummings in his home near ODU's campus on June 10, 2011. His roommate, Jake Carey, was also shot multiple times but survived after several surgeries. Investigators said Cummings sold marijuana from inside the home.

This is the second time Doyle has gone to trial for Cummings' death. A judge declared a mistrial in August 2022 after jurors couldn't reach a verdict.

During this new trial, an inmate testified that he knew Doyle in jail around 2011 and 2012. The inmate claimed that Doyle told him he and his friends had shot Cummings.

On Thursday morning, the defense rested after putting Doyle on the witness stand. Doyle told jurors he never met Cummings, never went to his house, and never bought marijuana from Cummings.

On the stand, Doyle also said he never told the inmate he committed murder, saying, "I don't even know the guy, I met him and that was it."

While cross-examining investigators, Doyle's defense attorney made it clear that DNA evidence collected at the home did not place Doyle at the scene.

During closing arguments, the prosecutor told jurors her team has proved beyond a reasonable doubt that Doyle is guilty, citing the inmate's testimony claiming Doyle confessed in jail and a neighbor who identified Doyle in a photo lineup to investigators.

The defense attorney told jurors the Commonwealth left a lot of questions unanswered. She said investigators found no DNA evidence linking Doyle to the crime scene and that cell phone records show Cummings interacted with a lot of people to sell drugs and told them where he lived.

After closing arguments were made, Judge Michelle Atkins sent jurors back to deliberate around 1 p.m. Jurors have 46 instructions to consider when deciding if Doyle is guilty or not guilty of Cummings' murder.

Family members of Cummings, Carey, and Doyle are inside the Norfolk courtroom waiting for the verdict, as is 13News Now reporter Allison Bazzle.