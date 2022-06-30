Judge denies bond for brothers involved in Virginia Beach traffic shootout

Prosecutors said an innocent bystander was hurt in the shooting, but she's expected to survive.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach judge denied bond for two brothers facing multiple charges in a traffic shootout that injured an innocent bystander Monday afternoon.

The Virginia Beach Police Department said Quayshon and Saiqhon Jordan were arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.

Defense lawyers for the Jordans called this situation "an act of self-defense." They claimed the brothers didn’t fire the first shot and tried to evade a highway attack.

“My client who was driving the vehicle didn’t do anything to provoke what happened afterward,” said Trevor Robinson, Quayshon Jordan’s lawyer.

Robinson said it all started on Interstate 264 with Jordan driving his brother Saiqhon, Saiqhon’s girlfriend and two children towards Norfolk. That’s when the brothers said someone fired shots at them.

“After gunfire came from the other vehicle towards our clients’ vehicle, our clients then got off the interstate at Newtown Road headed towards Virginia Beach Boulevard,” Robinson said.

Robinson said that same car then followed them off the interstate. When they reached Virginia Beach Boulevard, the Jordans said they got out of the car and fired back at the driver. Robinson said it’s unclear what started the rage.

“We can only speculate. Perhaps, there was a misinterpretation of lane change or merge,” Robinson said.

Quayshon Jordan faces charges of injuring an innocent bystander. Prosecutors said a woman was grazed by a bullet and that she identified Quayshon Jordan as the person who shot her. But Robinson doesn’t believe his client hurt anyone.

“We submit that that gunfire came from the other individual,” Robinson said.

Prosecutors said both brothers had an extended amount of magazines in their guns. Court documents said police officers recovered about 15 rounds from the scene. Lawyers said believe Saiqhon fired most of those rounds.

“We believe the evidence will show everything was done in self-defense. We are unsure of how many shots were fired that this time," said Cole Roberts, Saiqhon Jordan's lawyer said. "The investigation for the Commonwealth is still going on.”