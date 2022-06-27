Bystander hurt during traffic shooting in Virginia Beach, 2 suspects in custody

An officer was doing a traffic stop on Newtown Road when he heard the gunshots.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two men were arrested and one person was hurt after a shooting in Virginia Beach Monday afternoon.

According to a statement from the Virginia Beach Police Department, an officer had pulled someone else over for a traffic stop in the 400 block of Newtown Road, when he heard gunshots.

He went to investigate by himself, and he took two men into custody.

The area was blocked off for several hours for the investigation starting around 4:30 p.m., according to previous 13News Now coverage.

Police officers think the men had been shooting at a car nearby that quickly left the scene. That car and person haven't been identified yet.

During the gunfire, a bystander who was driving nearby was hurt.

Their name hasn't been released at this time, but investigators say the victim is expected to be okay.

The men who were arrested, Quayshon Jordan, 29 and Saiqhon Jordan, 25, have been charged with malicious wounding and shooting into an occupied vehicle.