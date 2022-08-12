Bond denied for VBCPS employee accused of having child pornography

David Crouse Jr., 56, was charged with five counts each of possession and distribution of child pornography.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A judge denied bond Friday morning for a Virginia Beach school employee accused of having child pornography.

David Crouse Jr., 56, was charged with five counts of possession of child pornography and five counts of distribution of child pornography.

He was arrested at Arrowhead Elementary School, where he works as an instructional technology specialist, on Wednesday.

The judge cited her belief that Crouse is a threat to the community as the reason for denying his bond.

In a Friday morning hearing, prosecutors said investigators found photos of sexual activities involving young girls on Crouse's laptop. They said he last accessed the images on Tuesday, Dec. 6.