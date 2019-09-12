HAMPTON, Va. — The woman who was charged with the murder of her two-year-old son will appear in court for a preliminary hearing Monday morning.

Julia Tomlin was charged with murder, felony child neglect and unlawful disposal of a body after her son, Noah, was found dead this past summer. The toddler was found dead at the Hampton Steam Plant after disappearing in June. Law enforcement and the community were active in searching for Noah for days up until he was found. His death shocked the entire area after residents were hoping for his safe return home.

Prosecutors are expected to present evidence to establish enough cause to send the case to trial.

RELATED: Julia Tomlin in court in Hampton to answer to murder charge in death of son

RELATED: Noah Tomlin's mother charged with murder

Commonwealth's Attorney Anton Bell held a news conference after the autopsy was released saying he believed the child was tortured and that Julia Tomlin should "never hold a baby again."

The autopsy revealed he died of blunt force trauma and that there were signs of severe abuse to his body.

Noah went missing June 24 and his remains were found on July 3. Officials confirmed that the remains were that of the child's on July 13.

RELATED: Noah Tomlin's biological father speaks exclusively with 13News Now

RELATED: Noah Tomlin's grandparents: 'I wish we had more time with him; an innocent life was taken too soon.'

RELATED: Police: Remains found at Hampton steam plant are that of Noah Tomlin