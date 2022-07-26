Lawmakers, police discuss what to do about rising numbers of officers killed in line of duty

According to FBI, 129 police officers were killed in the line of duty in 2021.

WASHINGTON — According to statistics from the FBI, 129 law enforcement officers died in line-of-duty incidents in 2021.

Of those 129 killed, 73 were feloniously killed, an increase from 46 in 2020. Moreover, of those, 61 were killed using firearms.

The numbers prompted a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Tuesday on "Law Enforcement Officer Safety: Protecting Those Who Protect and Serve."

"With every disturbance call, every domestic violence incident, every 911 report of shots fired, officers put themselves in harm's way to protect us," said Sen. Dick Durban (D-Illinois), the committee's chairman.

Officers weighed in, noting policing is a dangerous job and it takes a toll.

"We're the ones responding to victims, processing crime scenes, taking those images home with us and putting the uniform back on the very next day. Those experiences, they stay with us forever, bearing an impact words can never express," said Chief Angel Novalez of the Chicago Police Department.

Some blamed politics.

"The Defund the Police movement became the rallying cry for radicals across the country to protest and riot and loot across the country," said Sgt. Demetrick Pennie of the National Fallen Officers Association.

Sheriff Michael Bouchard of Oakland County, Michigan said: "Respect for fellow citizens, respect for authority seems to have greatly diminished in our society. We also have to acknowledge the demonization of police has added to the problem greatly."

While committee Democrats concentrated on the ready availability of guns in America, Republicans focused on lack of respect.

"A main cause of this violence against police is the demonization and the disrespect shown to the profession of law enforcement throughout this country," said Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa).