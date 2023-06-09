Man arrested in deadly Portsmouth shooting on Broad Street

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man is in custody for a deadly shooting in Portsmouth earlier this week.
Police arrested 44-year-old Will R. Patterson, Sr., and charged him with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The shooting happened Wednesday in the 1000 block of Broad Street. That's where officers found 52-year-old David Williams dead.
Patterson is currently being held in the Portsmouth City Jail without bond.
The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone who has information that may help detectives can call the Crime Line at 1-888-562-5887 or submit an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com.