Man arrested in deadly Portsmouth shooting on Broad Street

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man is in custody for a deadly shooting in Portsmouth earlier this week.

Police arrested 44-year-old Will R. Patterson, Sr., and charged him with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The shooting happened Wednesday in the 1000 block of Broad Street. That's where officers found 52-year-old David Williams dead.

Patterson is currently being held in the Portsmouth City Jail without bond.