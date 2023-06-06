Shooting in Portsmouth leaves two men hurt

Both victims were taken to the hospital. Police said one has a minor injury, while the other is seriously hurt.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police are investigating after two men were shot in Portsmouth on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency dispatchers said they received a shooting call on Radford Street just before 1:45 p.m. They then received another call about a minute later for another shooting on Carver Circle, which is very close to the Radford Street location.

However, Portsmouth police have not said at this time if the two shootings are separate.

Both victims were taken to the hospital. Police said one has a minor injury, while the other is seriously hurt.