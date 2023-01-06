x
Portsmouth

Man seriously hurt in morning shooting in Portsmouth

Police in Portsmouth are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday morning.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday morning.

According to police dispatch the call came in around 8 a.m. in the 3500 block of King Street, not far from Airline and Frederick Boulevards.

When they arrived police found a man with serious injuries. He was then transported to a hospital. 

The Portsmouth Police Department has not given any information about a possible suspect or what may have led to the shooting. 

You can also call the Crime Line anonymously at 1-888-562-5887 or also submit a tip online at P3Tips.com. You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

