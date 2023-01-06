Man seriously hurt in morning shooting in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday morning.
According to police dispatch the call came in around 8 a.m. in the 3500 block of King Street, not far from Airline and Frederick Boulevards.
When they arrived police found a man with serious injuries. He was then transported to a hospital.
The Portsmouth Police Department has not given any information about a possible suspect or what may have led to the shooting.
