Man seriously hurt in morning shooting in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday morning.

According to police dispatch the call came in around 8 a.m. in the 3500 block of King Street, not far from Airline and Frederick Boulevards.

When they arrived police found a man with serious injuries. He was then transported to a hospital.

The Portsmouth Police Department has not given any information about a possible suspect or what may have led to the shooting.