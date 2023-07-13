Man convicted in 2009 Virginia Beach school bomb threat, now facing child porn charges, appears in court

In court, it was revealed that the charges against Philip Bay stem from alleged explicit photos of children between the ages of 8 to 12 years old.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The man convicted of plotting to blow up Landstown High School in Virginia Beach more than a decade ago, and now accused of child pornography, appeared in court Thursday.

Philip Bay faces 20 charges of child pornography, but police didn't initially share the circumstances that led to his arrest.

In court, it was revealed that the charges stem from alleged explicit photos of children between the ages of 8 to 12 years old. The images were allegedly held on a cloud service account linked to Bay's phone.

Both prosecutors and the defense acknowledged that Bay's phone line is connected to a family account belonging to his mother's ex-boyfriend.

The judge in the case denied bond for Bay, citing his past record.

As a teenager, Bay was convicted in 2010 after investigators uncovered a plot to carry out a violent attack at Landstown High School. It was planned to happen in 2009, on the 10th anniversary of the deadly 1999 mass shooting at Columbine High School in Colorado.

During a search of Bay and two teenage co-conspirators, police found two sawed-off shotguns, a list targeting Landstown students, and videos of the teens allegedly talking about the attack, prosecutors said.

Police also found Molotov cocktails and pipe bombs in Bay's home.